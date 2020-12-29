iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.63

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 44212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,309,000 after buying an additional 3,144,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,114,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,595,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 621,464 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,832 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

