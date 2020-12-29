iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $65.95. 79,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 522,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 162.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 289.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

