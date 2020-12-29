Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.13. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 6,628 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Isuzu Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 31.43%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.