IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 6.6%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.49. 729,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 796,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

