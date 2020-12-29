IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 6.6%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 729,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 796,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $581.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 103.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 78.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 54.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 192,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.