Jacqui Ferguson Acquires 821 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Stock

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45).

LON:WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.55 ($4.32).

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG)

