Jacqui Ferguson Acquires 821 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45).

LON:WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55.

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.55 ($4.32).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.