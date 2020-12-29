Jane Street Group LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 57,253 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enerplus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Enerplus by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 108,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE ERF opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $681.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.53.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.