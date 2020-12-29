Jane Street Group LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,226 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aytu BioScience were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu BioScience during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 52.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 437.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 200.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aytu BioScience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Aytu BioScience Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

