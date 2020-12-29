Jane Street Group LLC Invests $56,000 in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORBC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 596.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 18.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2,503.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.85 million, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $348,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

