Jane Street Group LLC Sells 43,272 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,272 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

EXK opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.80.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

