Jane Street Group LLC Sells 82,302 Shares of Exicure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Exicure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCUR) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,302 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Exicure were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,181,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCUR opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Exicure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

