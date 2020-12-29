Jane Street Group LLC Sells 93,339 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,339 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Borr Drilling worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the period.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BORR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.78.
Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08).
Borr Drilling Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
