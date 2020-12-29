Jane Street Group LLC Takes $51,000 Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The business had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

In other news, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Keenan bought 80,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,840.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $259,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

