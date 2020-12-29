Jewel Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,276.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Jewel has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and $2,276.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00045973 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00613165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00150174 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00049794 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

