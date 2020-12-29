Jobchain (JOB) Price Down 19.5% This Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Jobchain has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $23,500.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00142724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00195380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00606753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00322773 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056029 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,763,744,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

