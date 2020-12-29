John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.74.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
