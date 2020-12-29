John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

