JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $591.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 591 ($7.72) and last traded at GBX 591 ($7.72), with a volume of 228011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568 ($7.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 58.74 and a quick ratio of 58.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 567.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 521.77.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (JAM.L) Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

