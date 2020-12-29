JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,985.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

