JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 71.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,756 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Innoviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,673,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The company had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

