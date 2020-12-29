JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 6.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 19.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEO opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $105.78. CNOOC Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

