JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 129,363 Shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gritstone Oncology were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.