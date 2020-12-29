JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,555 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of MMA Capital worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MMA Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in MMA Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MMA Capital by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MMA Capital by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MMA Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

NASDAQ MMAC opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.70.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 171.54% and a return on equity of 26.20%.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.