JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF) Shares Gap Up to $1,117.50

Shares of JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,117.50, but opened at $1,180.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) shares last traded at $1,180.35, with a volume of 104,662 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £279.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,062.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 945.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Plc (JMF.L) (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

