JUST Stablecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $286,928.00 (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00140856 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00195792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00603989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055334 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

