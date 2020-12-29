JustBet Hits Market Capitalization of $135,809.71 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $135,809.71 and approximately $222.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00142055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00197457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00603999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326784 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00055362 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

