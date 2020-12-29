Karelian Diamond Resources plc (KDR.L) (LON:KDR) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (KDR.L) (LON:KDR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.00. Karelian Diamond Resources plc (KDR.L) shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 2,737 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84.

About Karelian Diamond Resources plc (KDR.L) (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits in Finland. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area.

