KARMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $19.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001354 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00095453 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.