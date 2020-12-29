Kava Trading Down 33.3% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00024916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00142097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00194523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00604507 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Kava Profile