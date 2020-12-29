Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 238,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 59,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

