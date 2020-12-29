Kemacoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $32,314.87 and $126.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00141936 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

