Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG Acquires 185,000 Shares of Stock

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG acquired 185,000 shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,959,020.
Shares of CVE KGC opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.50 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.20.
About Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V)
