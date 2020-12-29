Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG Acquires 185,000 Shares of Stock

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG acquired 185,000 shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$25,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,959,020.

Shares of CVE KGC opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.50 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.20.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

