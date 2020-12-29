Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.69

Shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.69 and traded as high as $22.76. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 381,739 shares.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.69.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.6200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.63%.

In other Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

About Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

