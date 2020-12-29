Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.21. Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 6,767,165 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

About Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO.L) (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

