KickCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00044180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.39 or 0.02124184 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

