Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend by 29.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 156.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

NYSE:KRC opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

