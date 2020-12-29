Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

KRP stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $472.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

