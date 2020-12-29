Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KRP stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $472.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.13.
About Kimbell Royalty Partners
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.
