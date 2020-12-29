Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

KHTRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KCG lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Knight Equity lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $8.25 to $6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.