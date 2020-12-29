Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 66,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 108,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Kraken Robotics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

