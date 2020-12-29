Kusama Reaches Market Capitalization of $457.54 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Kusama has a total market cap of $457.54 million and $88.54 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Kusama token can now be bought for approximately $54.02 or 0.00205228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00142655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00597038 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00164181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00330955 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

