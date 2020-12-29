Lamden (TAU) Reaches One Day Volume of $30,457.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $30,457.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

