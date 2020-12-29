Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post sales of $188.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.10 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $218.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $706.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $744.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $730.55 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $230,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $5,851,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 284,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $231.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

