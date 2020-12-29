Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.

About Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF)

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.