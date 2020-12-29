Level01 Market Capitalization Tops $7.16 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Level01 has a market cap of $7.16 million and $9,050.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Level01

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

