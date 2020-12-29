Levolution Price Reaches $0.0997 on Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Levolution token can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. Levolution has a market cap of $6.25 million and $149,685.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,761,155 tokens. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

