(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.B opened at $9.96 on Monday. (LGF.B) has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%.

In other news, Director Gordon Crawford acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00.

About (LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

