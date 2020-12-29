Liquidity Network Trading 164.5% Higher Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 164.5% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $588,957.24 and approximately $68,503.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00133133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00613720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00162169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00056972 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

