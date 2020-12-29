Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

LONKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

