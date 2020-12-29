Loom Network Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $25.68 million and $5.37 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00045378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00292112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.