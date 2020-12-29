Loopring (LRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.98 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $212.50 million and approximately $38.98 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00289814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.57 or 0.02137250 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,202,201,433 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

