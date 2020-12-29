Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.82. 5,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTMNF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

